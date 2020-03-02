Doctor who helped nab Osama is on hunger strike

Pakistani doctor Shakeel Afridi, whose fake vaccination programme helped the CIA track and kill al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has launched a hunger strike from his prison cell, his lawyer and family said on Monday.
“It is to protest the injustices and inhumane attitudes being committed against him and his family,” his brother Jamil Afridi said.
For years, Afridi has had no access to his lawyer, while his appeal against his prison sentence has stalled with court appearances repeatedly delayed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.