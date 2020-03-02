Doctor who helped nab Osama is on hunger strike

Pakistani doctor Shakeel Afridi, whose fake vaccination programme helped the CIA track and kill al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has launched a hunger strike from his prison cell, his lawyer and family said on Monday.

“It is to protest the injustices and inhumane attitudes being committed against him and his family,” his brother Jamil Afridi said.

For years, Afridi has had no access to his lawyer, while his appeal against his prison sentence has stalled with court appearances repeatedly delayed.