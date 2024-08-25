GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor Anthony Fauci was hospitalised with West Nile virus now recovering at home, a spokesperson says

“Dr Fauci was hospitalised about 10 days ago after developing fever, chills, and severe fatigue,” CBS News’ chief medical correspondent said

Published - August 25, 2024 08:50 am IST - Washington

AP
Dr. Fauci said he was likely infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard. File

Dr. Fauci said he was likely infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home,” a spokesperson confirmed Saturday (August 24, 2024).

Dr. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

West Nile virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t experience symptoms, about 1 in 5 can develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Anthony Fauci interview | ‘Push hard to get as many people vaccinated in India as possible’

CBS News’ chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, wrote in a social media post that he spoke Saturday (August 24, 2024) with Dr. Fauci, who said he was likely infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard.

“Dr. Fauci was hospitalised about 10 days ago after developing fever, chills, and severe fatigue,” the post on X said. It said Fauci spent a week in the hospital.

Unlikely that people will move around with masks on forever: Anthony Fauci on 'new normal'

As chief White House medical adviser, Dr. Fauci was the public face of the U.S. Government during the COVID-19 pandemic, a role that made him both a trusted voice to millions and also the target of partisan anger. He left the government in 2022 but was back before Congress in June to testify as part of Republicans’ yearslong investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and the U.S. response to the disease.

Dr. Fauci last summer joined the faculty at Georgetown University as a distinguished university professor.

There are no vaccines to prevent West Nile, or medicines to treat it. As of August 20, the CDC had recorded 216 cases in 33 states this year. It’s best prevented by avoiding mosquito bites.

