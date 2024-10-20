GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in U.S. state of Georgia

Tragic incidents in Abujhmad forest and Georgia festival leave multiple dead, sparking investigations and support from officials

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:13 pm IST - Washington, United States

AFP
Sapelo Island, where the Gullah-Geechee community held a festival to celebrate, on June 10, 2013. File

Sapelo Island, where the Gullah-Geechee community held a festival to celebrate, on June 10, 2013. File | Photo Credit: AP

“A dock walkway collapse killed seven people in the southern U.S. state of Georgia on Saturday Saturday (October 20, 2024),” authorities said, as crowds gathered for a festival on an island.

At least 20 people were tossed into the waters off Sapelo Island and an unknown number were injured, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources said in a statement, reporting the seven deaths.

The collapse happened as the island hosted a festival celebrating its tiny Gullah-Geechee community, descendants of African people once enslaved on southern U.S. plantations.

Isolated on islands scattered along the southeastern U.S. coast, their ancestors relied on the land and sea. They created their own culture, fed by their African heritage, and even developed their own Creole language.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the incident was under investigation and did not offer possible causes of the collapse.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said local officials would be offered any federal support needed by the community.

“Even in the face of this heartbreak, we will continue to celebrate and honour the history, culture, and resilience of the Gullah-Geechee community,” said Ms. Harris in a statement.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

“We ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families,” he added on social media platform X.

Published - October 20, 2024 04:08 pm IST

