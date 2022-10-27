A video on the changing positions of various countries over the capital of Israel.

Is the whole of Jerusalem the capital of Israel? This has been an unresolved issue for decades, and it isn’t just limited to the two main players, Israel and Palestine. It goes beyond.

In recent years, several countries have gone back and forth between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in opening their embassies. After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel annexed east Jerusalem and has declared the entire city as its capital.

But Palestine believes that East Jerusalem should be the capital of the future State of Palestine.

Why is Jerusalem in the news again?

On October 18th, the new Australian government under Antony Albanese said it would not recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This reverses the decision taken in December 2018 by the then Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had formally recognised West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet headed by Albanese agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

What is the two-State solution? Do other countries recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital?

