Disneyland in Shanghai will reopen on May 11

Disneyland in Shanghai, China.

Disneyland in Shanghai, China.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance

The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai will reopen May 11 under enhanced health and safety measures, the company said.

Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance. Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities and sanitisation and disinfection will be boosted, the company said in a news release.

With warmer weather and new virus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been steadily re-opening, parks, museums and tourist sites such as the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City ancient palace complex in Beijing.

