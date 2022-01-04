Diplomat Atul Keshap to helm U.S.-India industry body

The former Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, Atul Keshap, has been appointed president of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), an industry body, according to a statement from its parent organisation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He will replace Nisha Biswal, who has been appointed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Vice President of International Strategy and Global Initiatives and South Asia.

“With the two countries on the cusp of entering an even more robust era in our strategic partnership, I feel privileged and honored to lead USIBC,” Mr. Keshap said about his appointment.

Mr. Kehsap was also previously the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives. He was posted to India in the 2005-2008 period and more recently in 2021 as Chargé d’Affaires.