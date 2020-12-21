International

Differences threaten to sink post-Brexit trade deal

Negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal teetered on the brink of failure on Sunday, overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis and deadlocked over the issue of fishing rights.

“Unfortunately the EU has put in some unreasonable demands,” British Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News. “I’m sure that a deal can be done, but obviously it needs movement on the EU side.”

But a European diplomat told AFP that Brussels had made its best offer and it was down to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — distracted by the worsening coronavirus crisis at home — to decide whether he wants a deal.

Related Topics
Brexit
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 4:19:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/differences-threaten-to-sink-post-brexit-trade-deal/article33379715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY