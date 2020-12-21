Differences threaten to sink post-Brexit trade deal

Negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal teetered on the brink of failure on Sunday, overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis and deadlocked over the issue of fishing rights.

“Unfortunately the EU has put in some unreasonable demands,” British Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News. “I’m sure that a deal can be done, but obviously it needs movement on the EU side.”

But a European diplomat told AFP that Brussels had made its best offer and it was down to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — distracted by the worsening coronavirus crisis at home — to decide whether he wants a deal.