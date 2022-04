A video explainer on Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea fleet flagship.

A video explainer on Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea fleet flagship.

Moskva is a guided-missile cruiser belonging to Russia. It is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Navy’s fleet operating in the Black Sea. In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moskva was leading the naval assault. It played a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol. But on April 14, 2022, Moskva sank in the Black Sea.