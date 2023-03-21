Diaspora gathers in solidarity outside Indian High Commission as another planned for March 22

March 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - LONDON

Members of the Indian diaspora in the U.K. gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London for a demonstration of solidarity, in response to Khalistani protestors taking down the Indian flag from the building on Sunday.

The Federation of Sikh Organisations and other groups announced that they would protest “ discriminatory actions of the Indian Police in Panjab” on Wednesday, outside the Indian High Commission. Internet services had been suspended in Punjab in recent days as security forces searched for pro-Khalistan preacher and chief of Waris Punjab De group leader, Amritpal Singh, and his supporters.

A constable outside the High Commission on Tuesday told The Hindu, on Tuesday, that adequate “resources [would be] invested in ensuring nothing untoward happens” during Wednesday’s protest. The U.K. government and the Metropolitan Police have been criticised for lax security that led to Sunday’s incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well done police,” Pravin Patel, who is one of the heads of an advocacy group, the Sardar Patel Memorial Society, shouted from the High Commission balcony. Some seven police officers stood between the High Commission’s supporters and the road.

Some of those who had gathered were less appreciative of the security forces. One man, Sukant Sahu from Odisha, said the Indian community was “really upset” at the “ incapability” of the ‘ Met’ . Metropolitan Police.

“Why is it so? We are in a developed country, every building or mission should be protected,” Mr. Sahu said.

Mr. Patel said that he and others were at the High Commission on Monday “to discuss what action to take” with India’s High Commissioner to the U.K., Vikram Doraiswami.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Patel was keen to draw a distinction between the protestors on Sunday and adherents of the Sikh faith.

“I do not believe these were Khalistani Sikhs. These were marauders... goons who carried out this nonsensical act,” he said.

Some in the crowd outside the High Commission sang Bollywood songs, danced and at one point a larger group sang the National Anthem. One man carried a placard with symbols from several religions. A few shouted “Jai Shriram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” — not uncommon in diaspora gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT