ADVERTISEMENT

Dhaka shopping mall fire | Three arrested in connection with deadly fire that killed at least 46

March 02, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh firefighters said on March 1, that glaring safety lapses were responsible for a Dhaka restaurant blaze that killed 46 people

PTI

People offer funeral prayers for the victims who died in a restaurant blaze in Dhaka on March 1, 2024. Bangladesh firefighters said on March 1, that glaring safety lapses were responsible for a Dhaka restaurant blaze that killed 46 people, with more deaths likely among those rushed to hospital in critical condition. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -

Bangladesh police have arrested three persons, including two owners of a restaurant, in connection with the massive fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the capital Dhaka that killed at least 46 people.

The fire broke out around 9:50 p.m. on February 29 at the restaurant named “Kacchi Bhai” on the first floor of the building, Green Cozy Cottage, and quickly spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop, according to fire service officials.

ALSO READ
Dhaka fire: Bangladesh PM Hasina says shopping mall had no emergency exits as death toll climbs

Two owners of an eatery called Chumuk and the manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant were arrested on March 1, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Kh Mahid Uddin said.

He said, “The fire started from the food shop on the ground floor of the building. The police will file a case over negligence in connection with the deaths in the fire incident.” Besides, anyone from the victim’s family can file a case if they want, said the police official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 46 people were killed, and over 20 others sustained severe injuries by a devastating fire on Thursday night. Firefighters rescued 70 people, including 42 in unconscious state, from the rooftop and different floors of the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage.

Legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible in this incident, he added.

He said that three people arrested in this incident are being interrogated.

The building did not have permission to house restaurants.

The building had permission for office use, not restaurants and eateries, according to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). But the building housed eight restaurants, a juice bar and a tea and coffee shop, the report said.

Ashraful Islam, Town Planner and Director of the Detailed Area Planning (DAP) project of Rajuk said commercial approval had been taken for the building from one to seven floors. But it was only for office use. There was no approval for restaurants, showrooms or anything else.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangladesh / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US