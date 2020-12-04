Dhaka ships Rohingya to low-lying island

Chittagong

Bangladesh transported more than 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a low-lying island on Friday in the first phase of a controversial planned relocation of 1,00,000 people.

Almost a million Rohingya — most of whom fled a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar three years ago — live in squalid camps in south-eastern Bangladesh. Any return to Myanmar appears unlikely for now.

Dhaka wants to move 1,00,000 of the refugees to Bhashan Char.

