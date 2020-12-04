InternationalChittagong 04 December 2020 22:43 IST
Dhaka ships Rohingya to low-lying island
Updated: 04 December 2020 22:43 IST
Bangladesh transported more than 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a low-lying island on Friday in the first phase of a controversial planned relocation of 1,00,000 people.
Almost a million Rohingya — most of whom fled a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar three years ago — live in squalid camps in south-eastern Bangladesh. Any return to Myanmar appears unlikely for now.
Dhaka wants to move 1,00,000 of the refugees to Bhashan Char.
