Determined to uphold Nepal's self respect: Prime Minister Oli

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Friday said his government was committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and self-respect.

Hinting at the political turmoil within the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Mr Oli, in his televised address, assured citizens that political debates within the ruling party were part of the routine process that will not hinder country's response in dealing with the current monsoon related flooding or the COVID-19 pandemic..

“I want to assure you that we will remain firm and make all possible efforts for defence of Nepal’s sovereignty, geographical integrity and uphold self-respect of our country,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Oli’s speech was focused on the monsoon floods in Nepal which have added to the challenges posed by the pandemic and the diplomatic spat with India over the Kalapani region.

The reference to the internal political process came on a day when the Nepal Communist Party indicated that the political differences between Prime Minister Oli and challenger Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” are probably coming to an end for now.

The powerful standing committee of the party which was supposed to continue discussions, cancelled the day's plans and postponed the meeting to July 17.

Last week, senior leaders in the 44-member standing committee had challenged Mr Oli and asked him to resign over his alleged failure in dealing with the COVID-19 situation. The differences reached a critical point leading to intervention from several quarters including the Chinese Ambassador to Kathmandu, Hou Yanqi.

Prime Minister Oli's government declared on Thursday that foreign TV channels won't be allowed to be beamed into Nepal if they violate teh country’s sovereignty and indulge in character assassination. The step was taken after certain Indian TV networks telecast content that targeted Nepal's leadership and were offensive in nature.