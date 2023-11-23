Despite laws, Indian fishermen face no consequence for poaching, say Sri Lankan fishermen

November 23, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - COLOMBO

Despite Sri Lankan laws prohibiting bottom trawling, and illegal fishing by foreign vessels, Indian fishing trawlers continue to poach in the island’s northern seas without facing legal consequences for the violation, according to fisher leaders from the island’s Northern Province.

Addressing a media conference in Colombo on Wednesday, they accused Sri Lankan authorities of swiftly releasing arrested Indian fishermen, without adhering to the law. “It is as if there is no consequence for poaching. They are arrested and released within days, while our livelihoods are getting destroyed,” said A. Annarasa, leader of a Jaffna-based fishermen’s federation.

His remarks come days after the Sri Lankan government released 22 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing on November 18. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is said to have intervened, to expedite the release of the arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen.

“We read in the media that the Indian Minister made a request and our President [Ranil Wickremesinghe] released them. Then why do we need laws or regulations? This only shows that neither government cares about us,” Mr. Annarasa said, voicing frustration over an enduring problem.

Recently, Sri Lanka’s Fisheries Ministry has warned of tough action against owners of foreign boats found trespassing. However, the fisher leaders remain sceptical, citing “poor implementation” of laws on the ground.

Last year, Sri Lankan fishing community leaders wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, seeking a “progressive” solution to the fisheries conflict affecting fisherfolk both Tamil Nadu and war-hit northern Sri Lanka. “Every time Tamil Nadu fishermen are arrested by the Navy here, the media in Tamil Nadu frames it as a conflict between the Sri Lankan Navy and their fishermen. It is in fact Tamil fishermen on this side who are most affected in this. They cannot continue ignoring that truth,” said Mohamed Alam, a fisher leader from Mannar.

In the past, the Sri Lankan Navy has been accused of fatally shooting Indian fishermen spotted in Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that Colombo must ensure that a humane approach is adopted.