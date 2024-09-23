ADVERTISEMENT

Deposed Bangladesh PM Hasina booked over death of garment worker, faces 194 cases since resignation

Published - September 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Dhaka

Some of the cases include murder and crimes against humanity, following protests in Bangladesh

PTI

FILE- Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File) | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 69 others were booked on Monday (September 23, 2024) over the death of a garment worker during the quota reform protests in Dhaka’s Kafrul area on August 5.

Ms. Hasina, 76, who resigned and fled to India on August 5, is now facing 194 cases, including 173 for murders, 11 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder, and one for an attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) procession, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Bangladesh to take necessary steps to get Sheikh Hasina extradited from India

The victim’s wife filed the case against Ms. Hasina and others with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Saiful Islam. After the hearing, the magistrate asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report following an investigation.

In her complaint, she said her husband, Md. Fazlu was shot in front of the police lines at Mirpur-14 on the morning of August 5. Later, he was rushed to Max Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the report said.

Sheikh Hasina must stay silent in India till Bangladesh seeks her extradition: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus

Yesterday (September 22, 2024), two more cases were filed against Ms. Hasina and several others over the deaths of a 14-year-old madrasa student at Jatrabari on July 18 and 12-year-old Rakib Hasan at Mohammadpur on July 19.

