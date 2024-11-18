 />
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig named 73rd Miss Universe

Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig wins Miss Universe 2024, inspiring women globally, with Miss Nigeria and Mexico as runners-up

Published - November 18, 2024 02:20 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024.

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe for 2024, marking her country's first win at the international beauty pageant.

The 73rd edition of the pageant, which saw participation by more than 120 contestants, was held on Saturday night at the Mexico City Arena.

Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina placed second, whereas Miss Mexico Maria Fernanda Beltran came in third.

"A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition," read a post on the official Instagram page of Miss Universe.

Theilvig, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, was crowned by Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.

Rhea Singha, who represented India at the 73rd edition of the competition, was called into the list of top 30 contestants.

The event kickstarted with a performance by mariachi musicians and singer Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas on "Mexicana", a song created by Emilio Estefan for the contest.

Miss Universe 2024 was hosted by Mario Lopez, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, presenter Zuri Hall, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

The gala, hosted for the third time in Mexico, also had first-time representatives in countries such as Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Macau, Maldives, Moldova and Uzbekistan. 

