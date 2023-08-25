ADVERTISEMENT

Denmark to ban Koran burnings

August 25, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Copenhagen

The government will present a bill that will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said

AFP

Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Loekke Rasmussen, Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard and Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen present a bill on a Koran burning ban, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Denmark on Friday said it plans to ban Koran burnings after a string of desecrations of Islam's holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

The government will present a bill that will "prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters.

He said the legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places.

Hummelgaard said Koran burnings were a "fundamentally contemptuous and unsympathetic act" that "harm Denmark and its interests".

The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark's penal code, which covers national security.

Hummelgaard said that national security was the main "motivation" for the ban.

"We can't continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions," he said.

The legislation will also apply to desecrations of the Bible, the Torah or, for example, a crucifix.

Those who break the law risk a fine and two years in prison.

