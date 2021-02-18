Democrats set to unveil Biden’s immigration Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden’s immigration Bill, which aims to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, will be unveiled on Thursday to begin its legislative process, senior White House officials said.
Two Democratic legislators, California Congresswoman Linda Sanchez and New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, will present the initiative in the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.
The Bill aims to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants who can prove they were in the U.S. on January 1. The legislation will benefit the so-called Dreamers, people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and grew up there.
Former President Barack Obama issued an executive order in 2012 which offered protection for Dreamers at renewable two-year periods, including authorisation to work.
His successor Donald Trump attempted to end the programme in 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the administration had not followed proper administrative procedures to end the policy.
