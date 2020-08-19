Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden for U.S. Presidency

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter bat for Joe Biden.

Former U.S. Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., won the Democratic Party’s nomination for the U.S. Presidency on Tuesday night U.S. time (Wednesday morning India time). The nomination was expected and confirmed on Day 2 of the virtual Democratic Convention by way of a virtual roll call across 57 States and territories.

The “Roll Call Across America” was a virtual substitute for what normally happens: an in-person roll call at the Convention venue (in Milwaukee), which could not be held this year due to the pandemic. The voting jurisdictions declared, on Day 2 of the Convention, the number of votes cast for Mr. Biden and his main challenger, progressive candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Prior to the roll call, former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter delivered messages of support for Mr. Biden’s candidacy.

Continuing a theme introduced by former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, who said “It is what it is” about U.S. President Donald Trump’s fitness for the top job, Mr. Clinton elaborated on the origins of that phrase — an Axios interview of Mr. Trump in early August.

“When asked about the surge in deaths, he [Donald Trump] shrugged and said, ‘It is what it is,’” Mr. Clinton said.

“If you want a President who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man. Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards,” Mr. Clinton said.

“COVID doesn’t respond to any of that. To beat it, you’ve got to go to work and deal with the facts. Our party is united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work President. A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy,” he said.

Mr. Carter spoke of Mr. Biden’s experience as a family caregiver, as a young widower — and more recently when his son Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015. Calling Mr. Biden a “loyal and dedicated friend,” he said Mr. Biden was the “right person for this moment” in America’s history.

“He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but our actions. More than ever, that’s what we need,” Mr. Carter said. The former First Lady Rosalynn Carter also delivered an audio message.

Tuesday night’s (Wednesday morning India time) keynote address was also a first for Convention, with video messages from close to 50 individuals, including 17 elected Democratic officials.

Other speakers for the evening included Mr. Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and progressive millennial Member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.