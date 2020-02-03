Democratic race opens with Iowa caucuses

Iowa Democrats kick off what could be a bruising nominating process when they gather at caucus sites around the State on Monday to begin choosing a challenger to President Donald Trump.

At more than 1,600 schools, community centres and other public locations, voters will render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders, led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice-President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa polls.

The caucuses will begin on Monday at 7 p.m. CST (6:30 a.m. on Tuesday), and results are expected to begin rolling in within a few hours. Because voters may register as late as Monday, the caucuses could draw a late surge of attendance, particularly among independent voters or Republicans turned off by Mr. Trump.

By day’s end, tens of thousands of Democrats will have participated in the Iowa caucuses, the premiere of more than 50 contests that will unfold over the next five months. After more than a year of campaigning and more than $800 million in spending, the caucuses will render the first verdict on who among dozens of candidates is best positioned to take on Mr. Trump in the November 3 presidential election, whom Democratic voters are desperate to beat this fall.

Do voters want someone with appeal to centrists, independents and disaffected Republicans, like moderates Mr. Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar? Or should the party choose a candidate who energises its liberal base and could bring out new voters, like progressives Mr. Sanders and fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren?

Impeachment trial

The race has been overshadowed in recent weeks, with Mr. Sanders, Ms. Warren and Ms. Klobuchar relegated to part-time campaigning in Iowa as they stayed in Washington for the impeachment trial of Mr. Trump.

Even if one candidate wins by a commanding margin in Iowa, Democrats may still lack clear answers as the race moves on to the other three early-voting States of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later in February. And whoever remains in the race by Super Tuesday, when 15 States and territories vote on March 3, will also confront billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is skipping the early States in favour of focusing on delegate-rich States.

Mr. Sanders, who finished in a virtual dead heat with Hillary Clinton in Iowa during his first presidential run in 2016, surged recently in many Iowa polls to move just ahead of Mr. Biden. But Ms. Warren and Mr. Buttigieg remain in striking distance. Many polls show a big bloc of undecided Iowa voters, creating the potential for upsets and late surges.

Record turnout

Iowa State party officials are expecting a record turnout, exceeding the nearly 2,40,000 voter attendance in caucuses in 2008 amid the excitement over Barack Obama’s first candidacy.

A poor showing in Iowa could cause a front-runner’s fundraising to slow and support in later States to dwindle, while a strong result can give a candidate much needed momentum that propels him or her to the nomination. Several Democrats who won the Iowa caucuses went on to clinch the party’s nomination.

