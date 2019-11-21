Democratic candidates stand united on Trump impeachment

Democratic White House contenders united in supporting the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump at a debate on Wednesday.

During the fifth debate in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Mr. Trump in the November 2020 election, the 10 candidates aired differences on healthcare and taxing the wealthy, but kept the exchanges largely polite and instead heaped criticism on Mr. Trump.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the progressive who has pushed ambitious plans to tax wealth and create a government-run healthcare plan, and Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has been rising in the polls, escaped sustained criticism from their rivals.

Mr. Buttigieg, running to be the first openly gay President, was pressed on his failure to make inroads with African-Americans — a key Democratic constituency — and drew a parallel to his experience being gay.

“I do not have the experience of ever being discriminated against because of the colour of my skin,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

“I do have the experience of feeling like a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my own rights coming up for debate.”

Hours after the fourth day of public impeachment hearings in Congress, the candidates repeatedly blasted Mr. Trump and said the President’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender, were an example of the administration’s corruption.

Ms. Warren, who is campaigning on the platform of getting money out of politics, also said that no donor would be appointed Ambassador under her presidency.