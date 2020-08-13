Democrat Joe Biden, new running mate Kamala Harris make first U.S. campaign appearance

13 August 2020 03:15 IST

Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance on the campaign trail on August 12, with Mr. Biden saying Ms. Harris was “the right choice” to help him kick Donald Trump out of the White House.

In a high school gymnasium in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Mr. Biden praised Ms. Harris as an experienced and accomplished governing partner who would help him deliver on his campaign agenda.

“I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice President of the United States of America, and that is Senator Kamala Harris,” Mr. Biden said in introducing Ms. Harris, who sat behind him on stage to watch his speech.

“She’s ready to do this job on day one. We’re both ready to get to work rebuilding this nation,” he said.

The joint appearance came just days before Mr. Biden will formally accept the Democratic Presidential nomination at next week’s party convention, which will take place largely as a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican convention, where President Donald Trump is set to be nominated to seek a second four-year term, follows a week later and kicks off a 10-week sprint to the November 3 election.

Ms. Harris, the 55-year-old U.S. senator from California, was announced as Mr. Biden’s choice on August 11 after a selection process that drew extra scrutiny thanks to Mr. Biden’s age. The 77-year-old former Vice-President would be the oldest President ever if he wins, raising speculation that he would not seek re-election in 2024.

Ms. Harris, the first African-American woman and the first Asian-American to appear on a major-party U.S. Presidential ticket, is the daughter of two immigrants, her mother from India and her father from Jamaica.

Wednesday’s event in Mr. Biden’s East Coast hometown took place on the third anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted as white supremacists and neo-Nazis descended on the town.

Mr. Biden has said Mr. Trump’s comment after the clashes that there were “very fine people on both sides” — which drew widespread criticism — convinced him to run for President.

In recent months, as unrest has convulsed many U.S. cities following the May police killing of George Floyd, a African-American man in Minneapolis, Ms. Harris has become a prominent voice calling for change. She has marched alongside protesters and pushed legislation to reform policing practices.

A crowd of about 75 people gathered outside in a light rain before the event to get a glimpse of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, holding signs and snapping pictures. Most were supporters and some chanted Ms. Harris’ name, although some were Mr. Biden opponents.

In choosing Ms. Harris, Mr. Biden selected a former rival for the nomination whose most memorable campaign moment came during a televised debate when she criticized his past position on using busing to integrate schools.

But Ms. Harris was regarded as a relatively safe choice. She is a more dynamic campaigner than Mr. Biden and will be relied upon to help energise African-American voters, who represent a crucial constituency for Mr. Biden in election battleground states.