International

'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to “turn the page” on the Mr. Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday, hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

The vote, typically a formality, assumed outsized significance in light of President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to subvert the process due to what he has falsely alleged was widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Also read: Violence erupts at pro-Trump rallies in U.S.

Some Mr. Trump supporters had called for protests on social media, and election officials had expressed concern about the potential for violence amid the president's heated rhetoric. But Monday's vote proceeded smoothly, with no major disruptions.

California, the most-populous U.S. state, put Biden over the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College when its 55 electors unanimously cast ballots for him and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris — the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president-elect — will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Mr. Biden earned 306 electoral votes in November compared with 232 for Trump.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago,” he said in his speech to mark his Electoral College victory. “And we now know that nothing not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.”

(Here's a graphic on how the Electoral College works)

Under a complicated system dating back to the 1780s, a candidate becomes U.S. president not by winning the popular vote but through the Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on congressional representation. (Here's a graphic on how the Electoral College works: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lUKcgv)

In 2016, Mr. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. Mr. Biden won the popular vote in November by more than 7 million votes.

Electors are typically party loyalists who are unlikely to break ranks, although there are sometimes a handful of electors who cast ballots for someone other than the winner of their states. In 2016, for instance, seven electors went “rogue,” a historically unusual number but still far from enough to change the outcome.

Few observers had expected Monday's vote to alter the election's outcome. With Mr. Trump's legal challenges floundering, the president's dim hopes of clinging to power rest in persuading Congress not to certify the Electoral College vote in a special Jan. 6 session - an effort almost certain to fail.

Mr. Trump had also pressured Republican lawmakers in battleground states that Mr. Biden won, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, to set aside the vote totals and appoint their own competing slates of electors. But lawmakers largely dismissed the notion.

“I fought hard for President Trump. Nobody wanted him to win more than me,” Lee Chatfield, Republican speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, said in a statement. “But I love our republic, too. I can't fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump.”

Threats of violence

In Arizona, at the beginning of the electors' meeting there, the state's Democratic secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, said Mr. Trump's claims of fraud had “led to threats of violence against me, my office and those in this room today,” echoing similar reports of threats and intimidation in other states.

“While there will be those who are upset their candidate didn't win, it is patently un-American and unacceptable that today's event should be anything less than an honored tradition held with pride and in celebration,” Hobbs said.

A group of Mr. Trump’s supporters called on Facebook for protests all day on Monday in Lansing, Michigan, outside the state Capitol, which was closed to the public as a security precaution.

But by early afternoon, only a handful had gathered, including Bob Ray, 66, a retired construction worker. He held a sign that read: “Order a forensic audit,” “save America” and ”stop communism.”

Electors received a police escort to and from the building. One elector, Marseille Allen, told MSNBC she wore a bulletproof vest at the urging of family and friends.

A small group of Republicans who claimed to be electors for their party sought to gain access to the Capitol building as the proceedings were getting under way but were refused entry by police.

They asked for a slate to be delivered to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but the officer at the door told them he would not deliver the paperwork and that they should contact the officials independently.

Trump said late last month he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden, but he has since shown little interest in conceding. On Monday, he repeated a series of unsupported claims.

“Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr.Trump's sole remaining gambit is to convince Congress to reject the results in January.

Under federal law, any member of Congress may object to a particular state's electoral count during the Jan. 6 session. Each chamber of Congress must then debate the challenge before voting by simple majority on whether to sustain it.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is sure to reject any such challenge, while senior Senate Republicans in the Senate on Monday dismissed the idea of overturning the result.

Comments
Related Articles

U.S. imposes CAATSA sanctions on Turkey for S-400 Purchase

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

U.K. steps up compensation for victims of immigration scandal

Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

U.S. Electoral College formally validates Biden's victory in presidential election, giving him 306 votes to Trump's 232

Apple’s App Store revenue share from developers earning under $1 million is just 2%

Sri Lanka’s youngest virus victim heightens campaign against forced cremations

Trump reverses plan for early vaccination at White House

Sandra Lindsay (left), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in New York on December 14, 2020.

New York health worker becomes first American to get COVID-19 vaccine

Iran president says Israel was behind killing of scientist

Indian-American TIME’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao focuses on effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution

U.S. electoral college to vote today on next President

3 dead, 5 missing after ships collide on Yangtze river

Watch | Mount Everest is now officially a little higher

Shipping firm Hafnia says oil tanker hit by 'external source' in Saudi Arabia

Next four to six months could be worst of COVID-19 pandemic, says Bill Gates

Morning Digest: Stopped from going to Delhi, farmers block Jaipur highway; pandemic, poverty spur child marriages in M.P., and more

U.S. government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Police shoot gunman who opened fire at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

Iran sentences British-Iranian researcher Kameel Ahmady to 9 years in jail
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 7:01:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/democracy-prevailed-biden-says-after-us-electoral-college-confirms-his-win/article33333334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY