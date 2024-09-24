GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decoding Sri Lanka’s presidential election | Watch

Published - September 24, 2024 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In this video, we decode the Sri Lankan presidential election results. With Anura Kumara Dissanayake emerging as the newly elected president, our expert panel featuring Amit Baruah, Nirupama Subramanian, and Meera Srinivasan provide in-depth analysis and discussions on what the outcome means for the country’s political landscape.

Stay tuned for real-time updates, detailed breakdowns of the numbers, and expert insights as the votes shape Sri Lanka’s political future.

Published - September 24, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.