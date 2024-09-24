In this video, we decode the Sri Lankan presidential election results. With Anura Kumara Dissanayake emerging as the newly elected president, our expert panel featuring Amit Baruah, Nirupama Subramanian, and Meera Srinivasan provide in-depth analysis and discussions on what the outcome means for the country’s political landscape.

Stay tuned for real-time updates, detailed breakdowns of the numbers, and expert insights as the votes shape Sri Lanka’s political future.