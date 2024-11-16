Decoding Sri Lanka’s parliamentary poll results | Live

Sri Lanka has witnessed a historic shift as President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s ruling alliance secured a landslide victory in the November 14 general elections. This triumph not only shattered records of strong governments in the past but also made history by sweeping the ethnic minority-dominated regions of the north, east, and hill country.

Our expert panel, featuring Venkataramanan K, Senior Associate Editor, and Meera Srinivasan, Sri Lanka Correspondent, will deliver in-depth analysis and discussions on the implications of this landmark outcome for the nation’s political future.