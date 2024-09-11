Debate opens with tense disputes between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris over economy and abortion

Sparring on politics and personality, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump showcased their starkly different visions for the country as they met for the first time Tuesday (September 10, 2024) for perhaps their only debate before November's Presidential election, a high-pressure opportunity for the candidates after a tumultuous campaign summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matchup offered Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that's dramatically changed since the last debate in June. Ms. Harris immediately pressed the Democratic case better than President Joe Biden did, hitting the former President's proposed tax cuts and tariffs and linking him to the conservative Project 2025 blueprint for a Republican administration and GOP efforts to restrict abortion access. Mr. Trump tried to link Ms. Harris to Mr. Biden, questioning why she hadn't acted on her proposed ideas while serving as Vice President.

Ms. Harris sharply criticized Mr. Trump for the State of the economy and democracy when he left office, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the nation and after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we have done is clean up Donald Trump's mess,” Ms. Harris said. She opened her answer by saying she expects voters to hear “a bunch of lies, grievances and name calling” from her GOP opponent during their 90-minute debate.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, quickly went after Ms. Harris for abandoning some of her past liberal positions and said: “She's going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat.” Ms. Harris smiled broadly and laughed.

Ms. Harris has sought to defend her shifts away from liberal causes to more moderate stances on fracking, expanding Medicare for all and mandatory gun buyback programs — and even backing away from her position that plastic straws should be banned — as pragmatism, insisting that her “values remain the same.” As the debate opened, Ms. Harris walked up to Mr. Trump's lectern to introduce herself, marking the first time the two had ever met. “Kamala Harris,” she said, extending her hand to Mr. Trump, who received it in a handshake — the first Presidential debate handshake since the 2016 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Harris, in zeroing in on one of Mr. Trump's biggest electoral vulnerabilities, laid the end of national abortion rights at Trump's feet for his role in appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving more than 20 states in the country with what she called “Trump abortion bans.” Ms. Harris gave one of her most impassioned answers as she described the ways women have been denied abortion care and other emergency care and said Mr. Trump would assign a national abortion ban if he wins.

Mr. Trump declared it “a lie,” and said, “I'm not signing a ban and there's no reason to sign a ban.” The Republican has said he wants the issue left to the States.

Ms. Harris used a question about her plans to improve the economy by saying she would extend the tax cut for families with children and a tax deduction for small businesses while attacking Mr. Trump's plans to impose broad tariffs as a “sales tax” on goods that the American people will ultimately pay.

Mr. Trump said, “I have no sales tax. That's in incorrect statement. She knows that.” Mr. Trump continued to call Ms. Harris a “Marxist,” and said, “Everyone knows she's a Marxist.” Ms. Harris' eyebrows shot up and she made an amused face, cupping her hand on her chin and stared at him.

Mr. Trump, in turn, is trying to paint the Vice President as an out-of-touch liberal while trying to win over voters skeptical he should return to the White House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.