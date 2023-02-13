ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll rises above 35,000 in Turkey, Syria earthquake

February 13, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from the February 6 tremor

AFP

Syrian father Nader Fadil, who lost his wife and two of his children in the earthquake, searches for belongings under the rubble of his damaged home, in Jableh, Syria. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 on February 13, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.

ALSO READ
Why Turkey is prone to devastating earthquakes

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria on February 6, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night.

Also read: Analysis | A devastating quake in Turkey recalls the tragedies awaiting India

The quake’s focus was 18 km deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicentre was about 33 km from Gaziantep. The area has many buildings constructed of brittle concrete (which makes them prone to cracking, spalling, loss of strength, or steel corrosion), making them “extremely vulnerable to earthquake shaking”, according to the USGS. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turkey is frequently shaken by earthquakes. In 2020 itself, it recorded almost 33,000 earthquakes in the region, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Out of these, 332 earthquakes were of magnitudes 4.0 and higher. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Turkey / earthquake

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US