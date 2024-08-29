GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death toll rises as Israeli West Bank raids enter second day

The operation was launched as violence raged on in the other main Palestinian territory, the Gaza Strip

Published - August 29, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Tulkarem, Palestinian Territories

AFP
Journalists gather on a destroyed road as they cover the second day of a large-scale military operation on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on August 29, 2024.

Journalists gather on a destroyed road as they cover the second day of a large-scale military operation on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The death toll climbed on Thursday (Ausgut 29, 2024) as Israel pressed a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank for a second day, despite U.N. concerns it is "fuelling an already explosive situation".

The operation was launched as violence raged on in the other main Palestinian territory, the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by war since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

Israel began coordinated raids in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem early on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), in what the military called a "counter-terrorism" operation.

Columns of Israeli armoured vehicles backed by troops and warplanes were sent in before soldiers encircled refugee camps in Tubas and Tulkarem, as well as Jenin, and exchanged fire with Palestinian militants.

The Army said it killed five militants in Tulkarem on Thursday (August 29, 2024), bringing to 14 the overall death toll since the launch of the West Bank operation.

"Following exchanges of fire, the forces eliminated five terrorists who had hidden inside a mosque" in Tulkarem, the military said.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of Muhammad Jabber, also known as Abu Shujaa, its commander in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem.

The violence has caused significant destruction, especially in Tulkarem, whose governor described the raids as "unprecedented" and a "dangerous signal".

AFPTV footage showed bulldozers ripping up the asphalt from streets in the city. Widespread damage was reported to infrastructure, including to water and sewage networks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 12 Palestinians were killed on the first day of the operation.

Witnesses said the Israeli forces had withdrawn from Al-Farra refugee camp in Tubas where several Palestinians were killed on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

