Death toll in Ukraine college fire mounts to 16

Firefighters have pulled two more bodies from a college building in Ukraine’s southern port of Odessa that burned in a spectacular fire last week, authorities said on Thursday, bringing the number of dead to 16.
Prosecutors have arrested the director of the college on charges of professional negligence and placed her under house arrest.
The bodies of the last two people missing following the fire were found late on Wednesday, the emergency services said in a statement.
30 injured
Firefighters spent eight days combing through the debris of the six-storey building, which caught fire last Wednesday.
Another 30 people were injured in the blaze, with eight still in hospital as of Thursday.
The College of Economics, Law, and the Hotel and Restaurant Business is in central Odessa and has some 400 graduates per year.
