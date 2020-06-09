Death toll in the Pakistan building collapse increases to 13

Karachi The death toll in the multi-storey building collapse here rose to at least 13 after four more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area collapsed on Sunday night. The residents of the building said the six-storey structure collapsed with a loud “thud”, which was followed by a power outage making rescue operations difficult.

According to a report in Geo TV on Tuesday, so far 13 bodies, including that of four women, have been recovered from the debris.

Twelve people were injured in the incident.

A man, who was rescued alive from the rubble after 24 hours, died due to his injuries in the hospital, it said.

Personnel from the Army, Rangers, police and welfare associations were engaged in the rescue operation.

According to the report, the building, located in Liaquat Colony of Lyari, had more than 40 apartments and a penthouse on the top floor.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had declared it as dangerous and unstable more than two months ago.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed regret over the loss of lives in the incident.

“I am with the affected families, we will not leave them alone in these difficult times,” Bilawal said.

This is the third major building collapse in the country’s financial capital this year. In March, 27 people were killed and scores injured when a five-storey building fell on two adjacent structures in the city’s congested Gulbahar area.

Karachi city authorities have identified over 1,500 buildings as ‘dangerous’, however little action has been taken to evacuate them.