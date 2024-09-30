GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 148 are dead in floods and landslides in Nepal

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered dozens of bodies from buses and other vehicles that were buried in landslides near the capital Kathmandu as the death toll from flooding rose to at least 148 with dozens missing

Updated - September 30, 2024 10:56 am IST - KATHMANDU

AP
A flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

A flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, September 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rescuers in Nepal recovered dozens of bodies from buses and other vehicles that were buried in landslides near the capital Kathmandu, as the death toll from flooding rose to at least 148 with dozens missing, officials said Sunday (September 29, 2024).

The weather improved on Sunday (September 29, 2024) following three days of monsoon rains, and rescue and clean-up efforts were underway. Kathmandu remained cut off on Sunday (September 29, 2024) as three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides.

Flooding in Nepal leads to death of at least 32 in Kathmandu

Rescuers retrieved 14 bodies overnight from two buses that were headed to Kathmandu when a landslide buried them. Another 23 bodies were dug out from vehicles on Sunday (September 29, 2024) on the same spot, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Kathmandu, and workers searched for others who may have been buried.

A statement by the Nepal police said another 101 people were injured in the flooding and landslides while 50 are missing. The death toll was expected to rise as reports come in from villages across the mountainous country.

Residents in the southern part of Kathmandu, which was inundated on Saturday (September 29, 2024), were cleaning up houses as water levels began to recede. At least 34 people were killed in Kathmandu, which was the hardest hit by flooding.

Police and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. The government announced it was closing schools and colleges across Nepal for the next three days.

The monsoon season began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:28 am IST

