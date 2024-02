February 04, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Moscow

The death toll from a strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has climbed to 28 people, including a child, Russian rescuers said.

"Search operations continue on the site of the collapsed bakery... 28 people, including a child, have died," the Russian emergency situations ministry posted on Telegram after the February 3 attack that Moscow-installed authorities blamed on Ukraine.