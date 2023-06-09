HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadly shelling in flood-hit Ukraine region after Zelensky visit

Moscow-installed authorities, who the other bank of the now flood-swollen Dnipro River, said two evacuees were killed by Ukrainian shelling.

June 09, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kherson, Ukraine

AFP
Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with the city’s authorities during his visit in Kherson, following floods and damages sustained at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with the city’s authorities during his visit in Kherson, following floods and damages sustained at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling in the flood-hit Kherson region on Thursday even as rescuers raced to save people stranded after the destruction of a Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water.

Shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern city of Kherson, Kyiv said a Russian strike there injured eight people.

Moscow-installed authorities, who the other bank of the now flood-swollen Dnipro River, said two evacuees were killed by Ukrainian shelling.

ALSO READ
China expresses 'serious concern' over Ukraine dam destruction

The Dnipro has steadily risen downstream from the breached Kakhovka dam, forcing thousands to flee their homes, flooding dozens of villages and parts of the regional capital Kherson and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

The death toll from flooding reached six as Moscow-backed administration of Nova Kakhovka, where the dam is located, said five people had died and 41 were hospitalised.

Ukrainian police said one man had died in a riverside village in neighbouring Mykolaiv region, also affected by rising water levels.

ALSO READ
Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Mr. Zelensky posted videos showing him meeting officials in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, as well as viewing evacuation efforts from beside the floodwater in Kherson and visiting survivors in a hospital.

"I thank the rescuers and volunteers! I thank everyone involved in this work!" he wrote.

AFP journalists heard artillery firing in Kherson on Thursday, striking the area used for rescue boats bringing in people from flooded areas.

"Due to targeted strikes by the occupiers during evacuations in the city, a civilian died. Two more people were wounded," Kherson's prosecutor's office said.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.