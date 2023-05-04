HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadly bus crash with truck kills 14, injures 25 in Egypt

Egyptian media and local officials say a passenger bus has slammed into a slowly moving truck on a highway in southwestern Egypt, killing at least 14 people and injuring 25

May 04, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - CAIRO

AP

A passenger bus slammed into a slowly moving truck on a highway in southwestern Egypt, killing at least 14 people, officials and local media say. 

The crash took place late May 3 in the New Valley province, according to its governor, Mohamed el-Zamout. Twenty-five others were injured, he added in a statement. 

Seventeen ambulances were dispatched to the accident scene to transfer victims to nearby hospitals and morgues, he added. 

The statement did not elaborate what caused the crash. 

A local daily, el-Shorouk, quoted an unnamed official as saying that the bus slammed into the truck which was “nearly parking” on the road. It reported that the bus was carrying 45 people heading to the capital, Cairo. 

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws. 

Related Topics

road accident / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.