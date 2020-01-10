International

Data indicates plane hit by missile: Boris

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that there was now “a body of information” that the Ukrainian Boeing 747 was brought down by an Iranian missile.

“There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement on the air disaster in which four British passengers died.

He reiterated the call for “all sides urgently to de-escalate to reduce tensions in the region.” “We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation,” into the plane crash, he added.

