Danish, U.K. ships collide in Sweden, two arrested

Probe over ‘aggravated drunkenness’

Sweden on Monday arrested two people after a fatal early morning collision between a Danish and a British ship off the southern Swedish coast, prosecutors said

Sweden’s Prosecution Service said in a statement that an investigation into “aggravated drunkenness at sea,” “gross negligence in sea traffic,” and “gross causing of death by negligence” had been opened.

One of those arrested was a British citizen born in 1991 and the other a Croatian citizen born in 1965, the Prosecution Service said.

Nine boats and a rescue helicopter scoured for two missing crewmembers for hours following the early morning collision in the waters between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, the media spokesman at the Swedish Maritime Administration told AFP.

Emma Valhem, spokeswoman for the Swedish Sea Rescue Society, said she did not want to speculate on the chances of finding the sailors alive.

“There is currently no ongoing oil spill,” Sweden’s coastguard said in a statement.