‘Dangerous ploy to fight Biden win’

WASHINGTON

01 January 2021 22:03 IST

GOP Senator and a potential 2024 presidential contender rebuts Trump’s claims.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska has issued a pointed rebuke of GOP attempts to object January 6 to the Electoral College tally of the presidential election, warning colleagues against a “dangerous ploy” that could damage the nation’s civic traditions.

Mr. Sasse, a potential 2024 presidential contender, posted a lengthy explanation on Thursday of his views on social media, including a paragraph by paragraph dismantling of allegations of voter fraud in key States won by President-elect Joe Biden. Mr. Sasse said he felt compelled to speak “truth” as constituents and those supporting President Donald Trump wanted to know where he stands on the issue. “I will not be participating in a project to overturn the election,” Mr. Sasse wrote. He said he wanted to explain “why I have been urging my colleagues also to reject this dangerous ploy.”

The missive from Mr. Sasse offers the Republican Party a different path for the post-Trump era, in stark contrast to other Republicans — most notably, Senator Josh Hawley, — who are leading the challenge during next week’s joint session of Congress. Mr. Hawley became the first GOP Senator this week to announce he will raise objections when Congress meets to affirm Mr. Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Mr. Biden’s win.

Other Republican senators are expected to join Mr. Hawley, wary of ceding the spotlight to him as they, too, try to emerge as leaders in a post-Trump era.

Some Republicans in the Democratic-majority House have already said they will object on Mr. Trump’s behalf during the January 6 count of electoral votes, and they had needed just a single Senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.

“Since Election Day, the president and his allied organizations have raised well over half a billion (billion!) dollars from supporters... But in reality, they’re just giving the President and his allies a blank check that can go to their super-PACs, their next plane trip, their next campaign or project. That’s not serious governing. It’s swampy politics,” he wrote.