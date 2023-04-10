ADVERTISEMENT

Dalai Lama apologises to boy, his family after kissing video triggers row

April 10, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

Netizens called out the “disgusting” behaviour of the Tibetian leader

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalai Lama issued a statement apologising for the “hurt his words may have caused” after a video showing the monk kissing a child on his lips and asking him to “suck his tongue” triggered a row on Sunday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Buddhist monk kissing the boy on his lips.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.

