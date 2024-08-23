Daily Quiz | On U.S. vice presidential candidates

1 / 5 | Only two other politicians (since World War II) were elected as Vice Presidents of the U.S. and were from the state of Minnesota before Tim Walz was added to the Kamala Harris ticket recently. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Walter Mondale, Hubert Humphrey SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Directed by Ron Howard, this 2020 drama film featuring Amy Adams and Glenn Close was based on the memoir written by the current vice presidential candidate of the Republican party. Name the candidate and the memoir. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : JD Vance, Hillbilly Elegy SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The father of the current Vice President of the United States, this person was an academic (economist) who also earned the distinction of being the first Black scholar to be granted tenure by the Stanford Department of Economics. Name him and also the country of his origin. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Donald Harris, Jamaica SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Only seven Vice Presidents served the full two terms in their posts in the United States. One of them went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize (jointly with another recipient). Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Al Gore SHOW ANSWER