GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On U.S. vice presidential candidates
Premium

With the Democratic and Republican tickets to the U.S. presidential elections firmed up, here is a related quiz on U.S. vice presidential candidates

Published - August 23, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On U.S. vice presidential candidates
John Adams, the first Vice President of the United States
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Only two other politicians (since World War II) were elected as Vice Presidents of the U.S. and were from the state of Minnesota before Tim Walz was added to the Kamala Harris ticket recently. Name them.
Answer : Walter Mondale, Hubert Humphrey
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.