Daily Quiz | On U.S. presidential premaries
Ross Perot won 18.91% of the popular vote in 1992, the highest for any third party candidate since 1912.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
One of the key reasons behind the adoption of seat belts in cars was the publication of this book, “Unsafe at any speed…” by a then-consumer advocate and lawyer who later on became a major presidential candidate in the 1990s and the 2000s. Name him.
2 / 5 |
A joint Nobel Peace Prize awardee, this presidential candidate lost the elections despite winning the popular vote. Name him.
3 / 5 |
As a student at the University of Chicago, he was a key activist leading the Congress of Racial Equity, a civil rights organisation. Later, he became the mayor of the city, Burlington in the early 1980s and years afterward, an independent senator, a post that he still holds today after multiple re-elections. Name him.
4 / 5 |
The answer to question 3, has been a huge admirer of this person, who was a major labour activist and Socialist Party leader who contested in the Presidential elections five times, the last in 1920 from prison, after being convicted for sedition, due to his opposition to U.S. participation in World War I. Name him.
5 / 5 |
A staunch opponent of the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam war, this politician is still seen as the embodiment of modern American liberalism. A major activist in the fight against hunger and the first director of the Food for Peace program of the U.S., name him.
COMMents
SHARE