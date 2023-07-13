HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On U.S. presidential premaries
Premium

As the election season - presidential primaries in particular - draws near in the U.S, here’s a quiz on some candidates who did not make it to the presidency but left a mark. 

July 13, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On U.S. presidential premaries
Ross Perot won 18.91% of the popular vote in 1992, the highest for any third party candidate since 1912.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | One of the key reasons behind the adoption of seat belts in cars was the publication of this book, “Unsafe at any speed…” by a then-consumer advocate and lawyer who later on became a major presidential candidate in the 1990s and the 2000s. Name him. 
Answer : Ralph Nader
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.