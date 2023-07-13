Daily Quiz | On U.S. presidential premaries

1 / 5 | One of the key reasons behind the adoption of seat belts in cars was the publication of this book, “Unsafe at any speed…” by a then-consumer advocate and lawyer who later on became a major presidential candidate in the 1990s and the 2000s. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ralph Nader SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | A joint Nobel Peace Prize awardee, this presidential candidate lost the elections despite winning the popular vote. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Al Gore SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | As a student at the University of Chicago, he was a key activist leading the Congress of Racial Equity, a civil rights organisation. Later, he became the mayor of the city, Burlington in the early 1980s and years afterward, an independent senator, a post that he still holds today after multiple re-elections. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bernie Sanders SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The answer to question 3, has been a huge admirer of this person, who was a major labour activist and Socialist Party leader who contested in the Presidential elections five times, the last in 1920 from prison, after being convicted for sedition, due to his opposition to U.S. participation in World War I. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eugene Debbs SHOW ANSWER