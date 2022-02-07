Daily Quiz | Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Friday. A quiz on our island neighbour. Compiled by V.V Ramanan
1. The first noted use of this word for an unplanned fortunate discovery was by the writer Horace Walpole in January 1754 and comes from an old name for the country. Name the word and what does it mean?
1. If Colombo is the de facto economic, executive, and judicial capital of Sri Lanka, then what is the official administrative capital?
1. Name the two children of Emperor Ashoka who spread the teachings of Buddha in Sri Lanka at the request of King Devanampiya Tissa?
1. What do the vertical stripes in teal and orange on the Lankan flag represent?
1. Luckyland Biscuits, one of the top five biscuit makers on the island, has achieved fame because of a sporting great. Who?
1. What is the native name for the geographical formation which has a depression that is venerated by Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians alike and is also is the source for some major rivers in the island?
1. The Roman author and naturalist Pliny the Elder wrote that 350 grams of this spice native to the island as being equal in value to over five kilograms of silver. 'Zeylanicum', a part of the scientific name of this spice, is said to have been derived from Ceylon, one of the traditional names for the place. Name the pungent, aromatic spice.