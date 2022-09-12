Daily Quiz | On North Korea
V V Ramanan
September 12, 2022 11:48 IST
Updated:
September 12, 2022 11:48 IST
V V Ramanan
September 12, 2022 11:48 IST
Updated:
September 12, 2022 11:48 IST
A quiz on North Korea which came into being on September 9, 74 years ago
A quiz on North Korea which came into being on September 9, 74 years ago
Daily Quiz | On North Korea
A quiz on North Korea which came into being on September 9, 74 years ago
Daily Quiz | On North Korea
1.
What is the official name of North Korea?
Answer :
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
2.
What is the ‘Taeyangjeol’ or ‘Day of the Sun’ in North Korea and when it is observed?
Answer :
April 15 which is an annual public holiday; the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung.
3.
Name the two bodies of water that form the western and eastern border of the country?
Answer :
Yellow Sea and Sea of Japan
4.
The country has had only three leaders since its formation, all with the same first name Kim. If the current leader is Kim Jong-un, who was his grandfather and father?
Answer :
Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il
5.
Which line of latitude does the Korean Demilitarised Zone straddle?
6.
The North Korean flag is made up of the colours red, white, and blue. What is the blue said to symbolise if red is for the country’s commitment to communism?
Answer :
Commitment to peace
7.
What is dubbed as the Konanui Haenggun (March of Hardship) in North Korea?
Answer :
The devastating famine in the 1990s which left hundreds dead
8.
In a shocking incident, Kim Jong-nam, the exiled half-brother of the current leader, was assassinated with a nerve agent in an international airport. Name the airport.
Daily Quiz | On North Korea
Our code of editorial values