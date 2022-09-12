World

Daily Quiz | On North Korea

Daily Quiz | On North Korea

A quiz on North Korea which came into being on September 9, 74 years ago

Daily Quiz | On North Korea

1/8

1. What is the official name of North Korea?

Answer :

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Daily Quiz | On North Korea

0/8

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
North Korea
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 11:50:52 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/daily-quiz-september-9-2022-on-north-korea/article65866409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY