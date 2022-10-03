Daily Quiz | On International Translation Day

Abhinaya K October 03, 2022 12:09 IST

Abhinaya K October 03, 2022 12:09 IST

September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day to celebrate the work of translators and their role in aiding interpersonal communication. Here is a quiz on the world of translation

September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day to celebrate the work of translators and their role in aiding interpersonal communication. Here is a quiz on the world of translation

Daily Quiz | On International Translation Day September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day to celebrate the work of translators and their role in aiding interpersonal communication. Here is a quiz on the world of translation Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On International Translation Day 1/7 1. The theme for this year’s translation day is ‘A World Without Barriers’. What was it in 2021? SHOW ANSWER Answer : United in translation I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. While Agatha Christie holds the Guinness World Record for the most translated author, this writer earned it for the most translated book. Who is the author and what is the title of the book SHOW ANSWER Answer : Antoine De Saint-Exupéry for his book Le Petit Prince (The little Prince) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. In 2009, a global bank rebranding campaign failed due to the mistranslation of a tagline. The bank was later forced to scrap the campaign and shell out $10 million to repair the damage done. Name the bank and the tagline. SHOW ANSWER Answer : HSBC bank; the tagline was Assume Nothing I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Dogri, Mizo, Assamese, Konkani, Maithili, and Meiteilon. These were among the eight languages that Google Translate added to its arsenal in 2022. Name the missing two. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Mizo, Assamese, Konkani, Maithili, and Meiteilon. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This hilarious segment in a late night TV show featured a singer singing a translated version of a hit 2019 song. The translated lyrics included the line —“ I am an evil boy, ghosts’. Name the song. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Bad Guy’ by Billy Eilish I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This translator won the JCB Prize for Literature for her debut translation of a novel which was nominated along with Poonachi by Perumal Murugan (translated from Tamil by N. Kalyan Raman). Name the translator and the book. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Habib, Jasmine Days I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This film features a translator given the task of communicating with aliens. The movie talks about how language shapes our reality. Name the film. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Arrival I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On International Translation Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values