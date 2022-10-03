September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day to celebrate the work of translators and their role in aiding interpersonal communication. Here is a quiz on the world of translation
Daily Quiz | On International Translation Day
1.
The theme for this year’s translation day is ‘A World Without Barriers’. What was it in 2021?
Answer :
United in translation
2.
While Agatha Christie holds the Guinness World Record for the most translated author, this writer earned it for the most translated book. Who is the author and what is the title of the book
Answer :
Antoine De Saint-Exupéry for his book Le Petit Prince (The little Prince)
3.
In 2009, a global bank rebranding campaign failed due to the mistranslation of a tagline. The bank was later forced to scrap the campaign and shell out $10 million to repair the damage done. Name the bank and the tagline.
Answer :
HSBC bank; the tagline was Assume Nothing
4.
Dogri, Mizo, Assamese, Konkani, Maithili, and Meiteilon. These were among the eight languages that Google Translate added to its arsenal in 2022. Name the missing two.
Answer :
Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Mizo, Assamese, Konkani, Maithili, and Meiteilon.
5.
This hilarious segment in a late night TV show featured a singer singing a translated version of a hit 2019 song. The translated lyrics included the line —“ I am an evil boy, ghosts’. Name the song.
Answer :
‘Bad Guy’ by Billy Eilish
6.
This translator won the JCB Prize for Literature for her debut translation of a novel which was nominated along with Poonachi by Perumal Murugan (translated from Tamil by N. Kalyan Raman). Name the translator and the book.
Answer :
Habib, Jasmine Days
7.
This film features a translator given the task of communicating with aliens. The movie talks about how language shapes our reality. Name the film.