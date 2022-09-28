Daily Quiz | On World Tourism Day

V V Ramanan September 28, 2022 12:44 IST

The UN World Tourism Organization has celebrated September 27 as World Tourism Day since 1980. A quiz on the Day and tourism in India.

1. Why was September 27 chosen as World Tourism Day?
Answer: The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the organisation in 1970

2. Which Asian nation is this year's host country and what is the theme for 2022?
Answer: Indonesia with the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'

3. If Amitabh Bachchan promotes Gujarat Tourism, composer A.R. Rahman and actor Sanjay Dutt have been brand ambassadors of which northeast States?
Answer: Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh respectively

4. In which tourist train are you travelling if the coaches were called Kadamba, Ganga, Adil Shahi and Yadukula among other dynasty names?
Answer: The Golden Chariot run by Karnataka Tourism

5. Which Union Territories have/had the taglines 'Give Time a Break' and 'The Land of Natural Beauty'?
Answer: Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

6. Which National Park should one visit to catch sight of the recently re-introduced cheetahs in the wild?
Answer: Kuno National Park

7. In which cities are the famous Sidi Saiyyed ni Jali and Bibi Ka Maqbara?
Answer: Ahmedabad and Aurangabad



