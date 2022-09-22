Daily Quiz | On peace treaties

Sindhu Nagaraj September 22, 2022 12:07 IST

The International Day of Peace is observed annually on September 21. Here is a quiz on peace treaties from across the world.

Daily Quiz | On peace treaties Sindhu Nagaraj The International Day of Peace is observed annually on September 21. Here is a quiz on peace treaties from across the world. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On peace treaties 1/5 1. This is the earliest recorded peace treaty, and is the only Ancient Near Eastern treaty for which the versions of both sides have survived. A copy of the treaty is prominently displayed on a wall in the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Name the treaty. 2. This forms an important symbol of liberty today, and is held in great respect by British and American legal communities. The four original charters were displayed together at the British Library for one day, in 2015, to mark the 800th anniversary of the charter of rights. What is the name of the charter? Who drafted the charter? 3. The Louisiana Purchase was the acquisition of the territory of Louisiana by the U.S. The four decades following the Louisiana Purchase was an era of court decisions removing many tribes from their lands east of the Mississippi for resettlement in the new territory. This culminated in a series of forced displacements of approximately 60,000 Indigenous people. What is it called? 4. This was the site of the Armistice between the Allies and Germany which marked the end of fighting in World War I on November 11, 1918. Name the site. A second important event involving Germany also happened at the same site years later. What is it? 5. This peace agreement may refer to one of three peace agreements that were signed between the government of this country, and rebel groups in 2006, 2011 and 2020, to end the conflict. Name the agreement. NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On peace treaties YOU SCORED YOU SCORED RETAKE THE QUIZ MORE QUIZZES



