HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On World Water Day
Premium

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day held on March 22 that highlights the importance of fresh water. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Here is a quiz on freshwater resources from across the world

March 23, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On World Water Day
Image for representational purposes only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This is the largest freshwater lake in the world by volume. This is also known for two more parameters. Identify the lake. What are the parameters?
Answer :  Lake Baikal, World’s Deepest Lake, World’s Oldest Lake
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / water / water (natural resource) / rivers and waterfalls

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.