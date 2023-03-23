Daily Quiz | On World Water Day

1 / 5 | This is the largest freshwater lake in the world by volume. This is also known for two more parameters. Identify the lake. What are the parameters?

Answer : Lake Baikal, World's Deepest Lake, World's Oldest Lake

2 / 5 | Wular Lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia. A navigation project at the mouth of Wular Lake has been in talks for decades. In which country is the lake situated? What is the name of the project?

Answer : India, Tulbul project

3 / 5 | Kagera, Nyabarongo, Mwogo, and Rukarara are the headwaters of this river. The source of one of the two main tributaries of the river is Lake Tana, and the other has been in dispute. Identify the river.

Answer : Nile

4 / 5 | Which is the world's longest freshwater lake? This lake is shared by four countries. Which are they?

Answer : Lake Tanganyika; it is shared among Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Zambia