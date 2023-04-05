Daily Quiz | On World Trade Center

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Name the American architect responsible for designing the WTC and how many floors did each tower have? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Minoru Yamasaki. Each floor had 110 floors SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which of the towers was the taller of the two and held the record for the tallest building in the world briefly? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : World Trade Center (North Tower) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | What building innovation of Fazlur Rahman Khan, a Bangladeshi-American structural engineer, was used in the construction of the two towers? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Framed Tube construction SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What was ‘Windows on the World’ and ‘Wild Blue’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The restaurants on the 106th and 107th floor of the North Tower SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | What is the significance of 10048? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It was the dedicated ZIP code for the WTC SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Which multiple-Oscar-winning director made World Trade Center, a 2006 docudrama disaster film starring Nicolas Cage. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Oliver Stone SHOW ANSWER