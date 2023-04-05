HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On World Trade Center
The World Trade Center (WTC), a large complex of seven buildings, in NYC was dedicated on April 4, 1973. A quiz on the two towers, the centerpiece of the WTC, that was tragically brought down in 2001

April 05, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

V V Ramanan
The World Trade Center (WTC), a large complex of seven buildings, in NYC was dedicated on April 4, 1973.
1 / 7 | Name the American architect responsible for designing the WTC and how many floors did each tower have?
Answer : Minoru Yamasaki. Each floor had 110 floors
