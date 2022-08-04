Daily Quiz | On wars and invasions

World

Germany declared war on France on August 3, 1914. On August 3, 1940, the Italian forces began the invasion of British Somaliland. Here is a quiz on wars and invasions from across the world

1. Known as Operation Cast Lead and Battle of al-Furqan, this was a three-week armed conflict between two forces that began in 2008. Which were the two forces on the opposite sides? What is it also known as, in the Muslim world?

Answer :

The Gaza Massacre; Israel and Palestine

