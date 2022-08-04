Daily Quiz | On wars and invasions

Sindhu Nagaraj August 04, 2022 11:57 IST

Sindhu Nagaraj August 04, 2022 11:57 IST

Germany declared war on France on August 3, 1914. On August 3, 1940, the Italian forces began the invasion of British Somaliland. Here is a quiz on wars and invasions from across the world

Germany declared war on France on August 3, 1914. On August 3, 1940, the Italian forces began the invasion of British Somaliland. Here is a quiz on wars and invasions from across the world

Daily Quiz | On wars and invasions Germany declared war on France on August 3, 1914. On August 3, 1940, the Italian forces began the invasion of British Somaliland. Here is a quiz on wars and invasions from across the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On wars and invasions 1/7 1. Known as Operation Cast Lead and Battle of al-Furqan, this was a three-week armed conflict between two forces that began in 2008. Which were the two forces on the opposite sides? What is it also known as, in the Muslim world? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Gaza Massacre; Israel and Palestine I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The UAE deployed more than a hundred troops with artillery and armoured vehicles to Socotra in 2018. The troops were deployed in an oceanic strait off the tip of the Horn of Africa that lies between the Puntland region of Somalia and Socotra to the west of the Arabian Sea. What is the strait called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Guardafui Channel I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The U.S. and a coalition of six Caribbean nations invaded the island nation of Grenada on October 25, 1983. What was it codenamed as? The date of the invasion is now a national holiday in Grenada. What is it called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Operation Urgent Fury; The day of the invasion is known as Thanksgiving Day in Grenada I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Nigerian Civil War was a civil war fought between the government of Nigeria and the Republic of Biafra between 1967 and 1970. The conflict mostly happened because the leadership of the ethnic group in Biafra felt they could no longer coexist with the federal government dominated by the interests of a Muslim race in Nigeria. Name the Biafra ethnic group and the Nigerian Muslim race. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Igbo, Hausa-Fulanis I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The Bay of Pigs Invasion was a failed landing operation on the southwestern coast of Cuba in 1961 by Cuban exiles. This was covertly financed and directed by the U.S. government. These Cuban exiles were known for opposing an armed revolt in Cuba. What is the revolt called? Who was it led by? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Cuban Revolution led by Fidel Castro I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Operation Polo was the code name of this operation. It was a military operation in which the Indian Armed Forces invaded a princely state, annexing it into the Indian Union. Which was the princely state that was invaded? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hyderabad I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. A ten-week undeclared war between Argentina and the U.K. in 1982 erupted over two British-dependent territories in the South Atlantic. Which were the two territories? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On wars and invasions YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values