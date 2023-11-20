HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On various conflicts raging around the world
Premium

Here’s a quiz on the various conflicts currently raging around the world

November 20, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On various conflicts raging around the world
Fathi Arafat, younger brother of Yasser Arafat.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Following the February 2021 coup by the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar junta), the pro-democracy opposition in the country have launched an insurrection that has included an armed struggle as well. Name the prime minister of the National Unity of Government in exile. 
Answer : Mahn Win Khaing Than
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

unrest, conflicts and war / war / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Myanmar / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.