Daily Quiz | On various conflicts raging around the world
Following the February 2021 coup by the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar junta), the pro-democracy opposition in the country have launched an insurrection that has included an armed struggle as well. Name the prime minister of the National Unity of Government in exile.
Name the chairman of the State Administration Council, the official name for the military junta that rules Myanmar today.
Name the leader of Hamas, officially the chairman of its political bureau and who is currently based in Qatar.
Name the South African jurist who headed the fact-finding mission of the United Nations post the Gaza war in 2009 and found both Israel and Palestinian militant groups guilty of committing war crimes but also laid emphasis on the moral and legal severity of Israeli actions including the blockade of Gaza.
Fill in the blanks - Other than Crimea, the oblasts (administrative regions) of Ukraine that are in Russian control are: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and —-.
