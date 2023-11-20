Daily Quiz | On various conflicts raging around the world

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Following the February 2021 coup by the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar junta), the pro-democracy opposition in the country have launched an insurrection that has included an armed struggle as well. Name the prime minister of the National Unity of Government in exile. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mahn Win Khaing Than SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Name the chairman of the State Administration Council, the official name for the military junta that rules Myanmar today. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Min Aung Hlaing SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Name the leader of Hamas, officially the chairman of its political bureau and who is currently based in Qatar. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ismail Haniyeh SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the South African jurist who headed the fact-finding mission of the United Nations post the Gaza war in 2009 and found both Israel and Palestinian militant groups guilty of committing war crimes but also laid emphasis on the moral and legal severity of Israeli actions including the blockade of Gaza. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Richard Goldstone SHOW ANSWER