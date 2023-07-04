Daily Quiz | On U.S.A.’s Declaration of Independence document

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | In which famous city was the document adopted and how many ‘founding fathers’ signed the historic document? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Philadelphia and 56 delegates to the Second Continental Congress. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What is the abiding claim to fame of John Hancock as regards the signatories to the document? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : His is the largest signature adorning the famous document. His name is now used as slang for a signature. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What are the ‘Dunlap Broadsides’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : These are 200 original copies of the Declaration, made by a printer John Dunlap after it was adopted, and distributed amongst the colonies. 26 of them survive today. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Name the founding father who actually wrote the Declaration and in what other way is he connected to July 4? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thomas Jefferson. He passed away on the 50 anniversary of the adoption (July 4, 1826). SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Though Congress adopted the Declaration on July 4, when was it formally signed? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : August 2, 1776. SHOW ANSWER