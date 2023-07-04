Daily Quiz | On U.S.A.’s Declaration of Independence document
1 / 6
In which famous city was the document adopted and how many ‘founding fathers’ signed the historic document?
Answer : Philadelphia and 56 delegates to the Second Continental Congress.
2 / 6
What is the abiding claim to fame of John Hancock as regards the signatories to the document?
Answer : His is the largest signature adorning the famous document. His name is now used as slang for a signature.
3 / 6
What are the ‘Dunlap Broadsides’?
Answer : These are 200 original copies of the Declaration, made by a printer John Dunlap after it was adopted, and distributed amongst the colonies. 26 of them survive today.
4 / 6
Name the founding father who actually wrote the Declaration and in what other way is he connected to July 4?
Answer : Thomas Jefferson. He passed away on the 50 anniversary of the adoption (July 4, 1826).
5 / 6
Though Congress adopted the Declaration on July 4, when was it formally signed?
6 / 6
What is the message written on the back of the Declaration of Independence stored in the National Archives?
Answer : Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.
