Daily Quiz | On Typing Day

1 / 5 | A newspaper publisher in the United States, this person played a key role in the abolition of capital punishment in the State of Wisconsin. He is also credited with the invention of the QWERTY keyboard for the earliest typewriters. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Christopher Sholes SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | There is a myth that the inventor introduced the QWERTY combination to prevent jamming of the typewriter due to the slowness of recovering to the original position when common letters were used. What alternative and more plausible explanation was given for the QWERTY layout? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To facilitate the work of early adopters such as telegraph operators who used Morse code SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The answer to Question 1 obtained a patent for a “Type-Writer” that became among the earliest devices that allowed users to type faster than a person could write by hand. Name the promoters to whom this patent was sold to? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : James Densmore and George Washington Newton Yost SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The promoters (Answer to Question 3) tied up with which other firm, then known for manufacturing sewing machines, and firearms among others, to commercialise the typewriter? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : E. Remington and Sons SHOW ANSWER