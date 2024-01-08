Daily Quiz | On Typing Day
1 / 5 |
A newspaper publisher in the United States, this person played a key role in the abolition of capital punishment in the State of Wisconsin. He is also credited with the invention of the QWERTY keyboard for the earliest typewriters. Name him.
2 / 5 |
There is a myth that the inventor introduced the QWERTY combination to prevent jamming of the typewriter due to the slowness of recovering to the original position when common letters were used. What alternative and more plausible explanation was given for the QWERTY layout?
Answer : To facilitate the work of early adopters such as telegraph operators who used Morse code
3 / 5 |
The answer to Question 1 obtained a patent for a “Type-Writer” that became among the earliest devices that allowed users to type faster than a person could write by hand. Name the promoters to whom this patent was sold to?
Answer : James Densmore and George Washington Newton Yost
4 / 5 |
The promoters (Answer to Question 3) tied up with which other firm, then known for manufacturing sewing machines, and firearms among others, to commercialise the typewriter?
5 / 5 |
One of the first Devanagari script-based typewriters was designed in Germany close to 1930 and named Nagari Lekhan Yatra, which was later built and sold by the company that is the answer to Question 4. Name the person who designed it.
